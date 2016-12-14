Assemblyman Weprin Addresses South Asian Advisory Panel In N.Y.

By Suman Guha Mozumder

N ew York Assemblyman David Weprin (District 24) talked about the recent rise in hate crimes across the city and nationwide during a panel discussion at the 24th Assembly District South Asian Advisory Panel Dec.11.

Besides Weprin, the afternoon panel discussion was also attended by Councilman Barry Grodenchik as well as local leaders from the Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities and representatives from city agencies and community organizations.

“A hate crime against one of us is a hate crime against all of us, and we must stand together against each one of these incidents” Weprin said. Grodenchik also addressed the audience and noted that there had been an increase in hate crimes against people of all races and religions through the election period in 2016, including incidents of anti-Semitism and crimes against people with a South Asian background.

In November, Weprin and Grodenchik held a press conference to condemn the recent rise in hate-related incidents and demand President-elect Trump denounce the rise in hate.

Remarks from the elected officials were followed by presentations from Tanjila Rahman of the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs, Keerthana Nimmala of the Immigration Intervention Project at Sanctuary for Families, Ming-der Chang, of New York-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital, and New York City anti-violence project Equal Justice Works Fellow Nishan Bhaumik.

Bhaumik used part of his time to address possible actions like offering consolation to one being attacked while averting the attacker’s presence, if one witnesses harassment. Other topics discussed included the city’s IDNYC program, the benefit of kosher and halal lunches in public schools and the installation of a traffic light near the Darus Salam Mosque, a necessity first underlined at a South Asian advisory panel meeting.

The panel discussion marked the third meeting of the 24th Assembly District South Asian Advisory Panel in 2016 and fifth meeting overall.

Launched in 2015 and comprised of local leaders from the Muslim, Sikh and Hindu communities, in addition to representatives from city agencies and community organizations, the 24th Assembly District’s South Asian Advisory Panel aims to foster increased dialogue between the South Asian community and government by offering a direct channel for communication.