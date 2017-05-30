Asian Heritage celebrated in NYPD headquarters

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 30, 2017 6:53 pm

NEW YORK

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James O’Neill, fraternal organizations, NYPD members, and members of the community gathered at One Police Plaza to celebrate National Asian Heritage Month, last week.

The event honored some of the NYPD’s most prominent Asian members and celebrated the Asian diversity represented throughout the Department. Executives from the Asian Jade Society and the NYPD Desi Society organized the celebration, according to a press release.

Deputy Inspector Deodat Urprasad, commanding officer of the 102 Precinct in Queens, was honored for being the highest-ranking uniformed member of South Asian descent.

Thanks to trailblazers like Inspector Urprasad, the NYPD is one of the most diverse police departments in the country. Today, there are more than 2,000 civilian and 2,600 uniformed NYPD members of Asian descent, said the release.

In his remarks, Police Commissioner O’Neill emphasized that having a diverse police force is an important part of protecting and connecting with the people of New York City.

“This is beneficial for every part of the police department’s mission from fighting crime and terrorism to building real, lasting relationships with the City’s diverse communities,” said O’Neill.