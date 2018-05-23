Ashwin Patel named Business Owner of the Year by AACC

Indian American Ashwin Patel, the owner of Seema Enterprises, was recognized as the AACC 2018 Business Owner of the Year by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of St. Louis (AACC) at the AACC Connections Dinner on May 8.

Patel came to the U.S. with his wife Raksha in 1978 and formed Seema Enterprises and Seema World Travel.

Patel has also been involved in founding the Hindu Temple of St. Louis and Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Center which serves as the epicenter for the Indian-American community.

He has served in leading roles for several associations and councils including the India Association of St. Louis, Mahatma Gandhi Center, and Midwest FOGANA, and the Gujarati Samaj of St. Louis along with being an excellent cultural ambassador who brings South Asian movies, plays and concerts to St. Louis.

The award was presented to Patel by Pradeep Rajendran, one of the founding board members of AACC who said, “it is an honor to present this award to Ashwin. Ashwin has been a linchpin of the South Asian community in St. Louis for decades.”