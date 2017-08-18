Ashish Kapoor to appear in ‘Woh…Apna Sa’

Actor Ashish Kapoor, best known for his roles in shows like “Dekha Ek Khwaab” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, will next be seen in “Woh…Apna Sa” as a rich business tycoon, named Samar.

“I’m really excited to be a part of ‘Woh…Apna Sa’, the show has struck a chord with Indian audiences. The show and all its characters are loved by the audience. I have just begun shooting and I am totally loving it,” Ashish said in a statement.

“The cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned to make me feel comfortable on the set and help me understand my character well. The unusual storyline and my character were the prime reasons I opted for this show.

“When I was narrated the role of Samar, I agreed instantly. My character Samar is of a good looking business tycoon with a great sense of humour. I hope viewers love me in this challenging avatar of Samar in ‘Woh…Apna Sa’,” he added.

The show is aired on Zee TV.