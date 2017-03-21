Arya performed stunts in ‘Kadamban’ sans body double: director

IANS, Posted On : March 21, 2017 4:03 pm

CHENNAI

Director Raghava says actor Arya, who plays a Tarzan-like character in upcoming Tamil rural actioner “Kadamban”, went all out to perform action without a body double in the film. “We have successfully broken Arya’s chocolate boy image through the film. You see a transformed Arya, and his dedication and hard work elevated the film to a new level. He performed stunts – which include jumping from a 200-meter high mountain set or shooting amidst 50 real elephants, without a body double,” Raghava told IANS.

Arya plays a tribal, a role modelled after Tarzan, in the film, which has been shot against the backdrop of a jungle.

“The film has an underlying social message while packed with all commercial elements. It talks about protecting our nature and Arya plays its crusader,” he said.

The film is gearing up for April 14 release. It also stars Catherine Tresa as the female lead.

Raghava is all praise for his technical crew.

“If not for them, the film wouldn’t have been as grandeur as it is now. They worked very hard to keep everything as realistic as possible in the film. Be it action or romance, nothing has been exaggerated for cinematic purpose,” he added.