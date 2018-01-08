Aruna Miller to run for Congress in Maryland

NEW YORK – Indian American Democrat Aruna Miller, who was elected as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010, has recently filed nomination papers to run for the U.S. Congress from Maryland.

Miller is a civil engineer by profession and has been endorsed by EMILY’S List as well as 314 Action, a political action committee dedicated to electing more STEM candidates.

Miller has worked for the Montgomery County for 25 years before she was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010, where she represents the 15th District and serves on the Appropriations Committee.

Miller came to the U.S. when she was 7-years-old and according to a PTI report, her political interest was sparked by the Bush v Gore election in 2000.

“As an immigrant, I have been afforded incredible opportunities here. I want to pay it forward and make sure we keep the doors of opportunity open to all our citizens. Congress needs more experienced, progressive legislators at this critical time, if we are going to enact and keep policies that really serve the best interests of the people and our country,” Miller told PTI.

“I’m an experienced legislator and I think that’s exactly what Congress needs right now: people with legislative experience that understand the give-and-take of trying to come up with solutions,” she added.

Along with Miller, five other Democrats will be running for Congress in Maryland this year, including, Andrew Duck, Chris Hearsey, Roger Manno, David Trone and Afghan-American Nadia Hashimi, as well as Republicans Amie Hoeber, Lisa Lloyd, Matt Mossburg and Bradley Rohrs.

The primary elections for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District is scheduled for June 26 and if elected, she will be replacing John Delaney, who said that he will not be seeking re-election for Congress since he has decided to run for president in 2020.