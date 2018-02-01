Aruna Miller raises nearly $863,000 for Maryland congressional race

NEW YORK – Indian American Aruna Miller, who is running for Maryland’s sixth congressional district, has raised a total of nearly $863,000 after she raised $301,628 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

According to a campaign press release, Miller finished as the top fundraiser for the third consecutive quarter and has more than doubled her nearest competitor in funds raised in the fourth quarter of 2017.

More than 1,400 individual contributors gave a total of 1,723 distinct contributions to the campaign, a statement said.

Miller has worked for 25 years for Montgomery County as an engineer and was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010, representing the 15th district as well as serving as a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Miller came to the United States in February of 1972 at the age of 7.

“I can still remember that snowy day, tucked away safely in my dad’s arms, as we stepped off the plane in New York City. I didn’t know it then, but America had just welcomed me home, and it was my turn to give up who I had been for what I was to become, an American,” she said on her website.

She learned English while attend public schools and quickly adapted to her new world.

“When I was a senior in high school, my father faced a major health crisis and eventually lost his job. I got a job working at a fast food restaurant. I applied for student loans, obtained Pell grants, and worked my way through college to become a civil engineer. I married my college sweetheart, we moved to Maryland, built a home, and together we raised three daughters – Meena, Chloe, and Sasha – and a few dogs,” she states on her website.

“As a working mom, I juggled raising a family, caring for aging parents, and working full time. I chose a career in public service and worked for 25 years as a Transportation Engineer for Montgomery County and other local governments,” she added.

Miller gained political interest during the 2000 Bush vs. Gore election in 2000.

“It was then I realized Democracy needed me. Not as a bystander or to cast a vote when there’s an election — I needed to engage and empower others every day. I started to volunteer locally which brought me face to face with the needs and problems of others in the community,” she said on her website

So after for Montgomery County as an engineer for 25 years, in 2010, Miller was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates where she represented the 15th district and has also served as a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Miller announced her run for congress last year.

“I am running for the United States Congress because I am fighting for a place we call home, a home that provides security, opportunity, equality, and freedom for all. I am asking for your vote because we must build upon the promise of America and ensure that the America we leave our children is even better than the one we were given,” she stated on her website.

Besides Miller, six other Democrats are eyeing the congressional seat that Democrat John Delaney vacated in July; David Trone, Nadia Hashimi, Roger Manno, Andrew James Duck and Bill Frick along with one Republican, Matt Mossburg.

Miller has so far been endorsed by EMILY’s List, 314 Action and state assembly Speaker Michael Busch.