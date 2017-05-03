Arun Jaitley blames Pak Army for mutilation of Indian soldiers

NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday rejected Pakistan’s denial of involvement of its troops in the mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers, saying the entire gambit of circumstances clearly pointed to the active participation of its Army.

“I think the denial itself carries no credibility because the entire gambit of circumstances clearly indicates that this barbaric act of first killing two of our soldiers and then mutilating their bodies has been carried out with active participation of the (Pakistani) Army.

“The fact that cover firings are provided, those who carry out this act are helped to escape on such heavily guarded border where posts are within few meters of each other, this can’t happen without the protection, or participation, or active indulgence of the Army,” he told reporters.

Jaitley’s strong statement comes on a day the Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit was summoned by Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and given actionable evidence of Pakistani Army’s involvement in the mutilation.

He was also told that appropriate action should be taken against the soldiers and commanders responsible for the act.

Asked what the government was planning to counter the Pakistani action, Jaitley merely replied: “Place your trust on our Army.”