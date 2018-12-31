Art of Where removes Lord Ganesh capris, apologizes to Hindus

Art of Where, based in Montreal, Canada, has apologized and withdrawn their yoga-capris which carry the image of the Hindu deity Lord Ganesh after it was deemed “highly inappropriate” by Hindus.

“The product featuring Ganesh that you brought to our attention was removed from our artist stores…We hope that you can accept our apology,” Beverly of Art of Where wrote in an email to Hindu statesman and President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed.

Zed thanked Art of Where for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community which thought placing Lord Ganesh on such a product was insensitive and suggested that companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they had an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.

Zed had said that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs for mercantile greed.

Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Art of Where claims to create “high quality wearable garments and accessories printed with artwork, combining amazing quality products, local production, and versatile fulfillment services.”

The concerned “Cosmic Ganesh Yoga” yoga-capris was priced at $55.