Arrest made in Buffalo, N.Y. hit-and-run of Indian-origin student

University at Buffalo Police made an arrest Nov. 16, in connection with the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an Indian-origin student earlier this month.

Hannah M. Christensen, 20, a UB student from Clifton Park, New York, who lives off-campus, has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting, which is a Class E felony, a press release from the university said.

According to police, Christensen was driving a 2005 Honda Civic that struck Renuka Ramanadhan, a 20-year-old UB student from Singapore, as she crossed Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on UB’s North Campus, where she lived, just before 10 p.m. Nov. 1, the press release detailed.

Ramanadhan remains in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, UB said.

A person who knew Christensen and knew that she said she had struck something on campus identified her to police as a suspect after seeing news reports of the hit-and-run. UB Police subsequently obtained a warrant to seize Christensen’s vehicle for evidence collection.

Christensen has been cooperative with police during the investigation, the UB press release said.

Because of federal privacy laws protecting student academic records, the university cannot confirm or comment on disciplinary actions involving UB students.

Generally speaking, the university has an on-campus judiciary process to address violations of the university’s Student Code of Conduct, UB said in the press release, adding that should a student’s action be ruled as violating the Student Code of Conduct, the student may be subject to a variety of sanctions, including warnings, probation, community service, long-term suspension and expulsion.