Arlington County police on Friday (July 20)arrested a man in connection with a March homicide in the Ballston neighborhood, they said Monday. (July 23)

Jitesh Patel, 42, was arrested at his residence and charged with murder, burglary while armed and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Police said Patel is being held in Howard County, Md., pending extradition to Virginia.

The victim has been identified as John Giandoni, 40, of Arlington.

Police found Giandoni on March 16 suffering from gunshot wounds inside his residence in the 4100 block of 11th Place N. A preliminary investigation revealed information about Patel’s relationship with Giandoni that helped identify him as a suspect, police said. The investigation remains open.