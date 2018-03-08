Archie Comics goes Bollywood with Graphic India

Archie Comics will be partnering up with Graphic India to iconic Archie Comics characters like Archie, Betty & Veronica and Jughead, to life in a Bollywood film.

According to a press release, the production, which will be the first international comic to be translated for Indian screens, is still in its early stages and an official release date is yet to be announced.

The companies have begun modernizing the screenplay so it resonates with longtime Archie fans in India and around the world.

Bollywood film will re-imagine the classic characters like Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Moose and Jughead as Indians and will feature all the classic elements of the hugely popular comic book series.

“We are supremely excited to partner with the great team at Graphic India to bring Archie and his friends to Bollywood. Archie’s lasting and growing presence in India made this move the logical next step as our stellar library of characters continues to expand into other media. It’s a major moment for Archie and its fans around the world,” said Jon Goldwater, the CEO of Archie Comics.

“Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead have been a source of inspiration for numerous Bollywood films over the years, and now it’s time to take them fully into Bollywood in an exciting new twist of a story that we have planned,” said Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder & CEO of Graphic India.

“These characters have held a special place in the hearts of Indians for decades and we have no doubt that the new Indian cast of Archie and the gang will be an exciting moment for the country,” he added.

Archie Comics is currently enjoying their success with the hit TV series Riverdale, which was launched last year.

The company also recently announced that it will be teaming up with Netflix for their upcoming Untitled Sabrina Series.

Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion copies worldwide and they have been published in over 17 languages in more than 55 countries.