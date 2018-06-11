Arav Patel of New Jersey named Golfer of the Year

Arav Patel, an Indian American freshman at East Brunswick High School, has been named Home News Tribune’s 2018 Boys Golfer of the Year, creating many opportunities for the school’s golf team.

“He opens some doors for us, which is pretty cool. High school golf is getting to the point now where it’s what you do in the invitational and bigger tournaments. You don’t really get into those invitationals unless you have a quality team, so it helps to have a really strong kid at the top,” head coach Bo Henning told My Central Jersey.

“A guy like Arav solidifies your lineup so much, it (makes the Bears) an attractive team to invite, especially knowing he can post a number like he did at the Tournament of Champions,” he added.

Patel finished second in the Tournament of Champions and also won the individual title in the Group IV Tournament, placing East Brunswick in second at the Westfield Invitational and in the Galloway National Challenge.

“When you talk to him, he seems a lot older,” but “when you talk to him about golf, he seems incredibly older,” Henning says about Patel, who is an excellent ball striker and is capable of hitting long drives, according to My Central Jersey.

Patel has been playing golf as an individual since he was eight-years-old. This is the first time he has been on a team and he is the best golfer that Henning has seen in his 30 year career at East Brunswick High School, the report said.