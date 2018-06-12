Anupam Kher Wraps Up Shooting For ‘Mrs. Wilson’

LONDON – Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed shooting for the British TV mini series “Mrs. Wilson” in Belfast.

The actor shared the update on his Twitter account via a video and an image where he was still dressed as his character.

He wrote: “It is a wrap. Finished the shoot of ‘Mrs. Wilson’. What an extraordinary experience it has been. Thanks to the entire cast and crew for being so wonderful… on and off camera. It is a bitter-sweet feeling when one finishes a project. I will miss everybody, including the character I played.”

“Mrs. Wilson” is directed by Richard Laxton and also features Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes, Calam Lynch, Ruth Wilson and Patrick Kennedy, among others.

In another post, he wrote: “Finished shoot at Belfast. Now on my way back to ‘aamchi’ Mumbai, my India. Now I am in the aircraft in London. Flying to India. I keep thinking about you all and miss you. It feels great when I read your warm and heartening comments.”