Bollywood star Anupam Kher along with Indian TV star Niharica Raiza and TV Journalist Richa Anirudh will be gracing the 14th Annual India Day Parade in New Jersey.

The parade, hosted by the Indian Business Association (IBA), will be held on Sunday, August 12 at 1 p.m. on Oak Tree Road from Edison to Iselin, New Jersey.

The parade is expected to attract a crowd of more than 40,000 people and will feature 20 floats.