Anupam Kher parades down Oak Tree Road

EDISON, NJ – Bollywood actor Anupam Kher greeted a crowd of 42,000 as he paraded down Oak Tree Road from Edison to Iselin, New Jersey at the 14th Annual New Jersey India Day Parade, which was hosted by the Indian Business Association (IBA) on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Kher was joined by TV Journalist Richa Anirudh as well as Bollywood actors Niharica Raizada and Prachi Tehlan, along with elected officials and candidates from across New Jersey including Congressman Frank Pallone, Middlesex County Freeholders, Senators Vin Gopal, Patrick Diegnan and Sam Thompson, and many more.

The parade featured 18 floats, a marching band and multiple walking groups followed by a cultural program including local and international talent.

“This whole event was spectacular. It is great to see India’s culture, history, and tradition is alive and well across the ocean. Kudos to the IBA” Kher told the crowd.

Edison Mayor Thomas Lankey was effusive in his praise of the parade and IBA.

“The IBA’s great. The organization gets businesses involved, but they do more than that, they also get the community involved” he said.

Edison Council President Ajay Patil said, “Every year the parade gets larger and draws more people to Edison. We are lucky to have the IBA organize such a wonderful event.”

“The IBA does so much good for this town. All the IBA members that I know and have met are wonderful,” Edison Councilman Michael Lombardi added.

“This group organizes the best events. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” said Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac.

“We were graced with beautiful weather, a wonderful Grand Marshall, and the support of over 100 community based organizations. I also want to thank all of our sponsors, especially ShopRite, the title sponsor of the event,” said Dhiren Amin, President of IBA.

Over 300 volunteers worked tirelessly to put the event together.