Anupam Kher humbled with great response to ‘New Amsterdam’

LOS ANGELES – Actor Anupam Kher is happy with the positive response he has received for his new medical drama “New Amsterdam” and wants every Indian to feel proud of him after watching it.

“I’m humbled and deeply honoured with the great response the show has been receiving,” Anupam said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to the audience and my fans for bestowing me with so much love and support for over three decades. I represent my country, my India and I want every Indian to feel proud of me when they watch ‘New Amsterdam’,” he added.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, “New Amsterdam” follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Kher is seen playing the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. The show premiered internationally on September 25.

The medical drama, whose cast also includes Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine, got off to a strong start in ratings.

According to Kher, “New Amsterdam” will make people look at things from a different direction.

“It has great drama, great compassion, there is great identification with characters. Also there are various cultures coming together not only as doctors but as patients also. And the only religion that is in the hospital is of humanity,” he added.