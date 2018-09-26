Another opportunity for Indian Americans to give back to India

Entry India is launching a new initiative, dubbed as the “Apprentice,” that promises to get students from colleges in India to intern at Indian American businesses.

According to their website, Entry India helps connect Indian Americans, mainly business owners, with opportunities in India and the “Apprentice” is just another way that will allow Indian Americans to give back to India, according to a press release.

The program is not only helpful to the business owners but to the students as well, since the entrepreneurial eco-system in India has become very competitive.

The program also allows the student to flourish their talent and grow their expertise, outside of India.

Thus far, five Indian universities have agreed to partner up with Entry India for the internship program and a project coordinator will be assigned to each of them.

Entry India’s website says that these projects will be submitted by the project owner and will be assigned to a student by the university.

Once the project is completed, the student will receive a certificate from the project owner, who may either decide to hire the student or work with them as a local partner in India.

More information about the program can be found at http://entryindia.com/internship-projects.