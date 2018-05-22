Annual Health Fair held at Swaminarayan Temple in Weehawken

NEW YORK – The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey held their annual Health Fair at Shree Swaminarayan Temple (ISSO) in Weehawken, New Jersey, on May 20, 2018.

More than 150 people received comprehensive health care services. More than 75 men and women received on-site screening for prostate, cervical and breast cancer to include free mammogram:

The health fair was organized by the Indian Health Camp of New Jersey in collaboration with Weehawken Temple which is one of the oldest Hindu temples in New Jersey. Indian Health Camp of New Jersey, a non-profit organization under tax exempt code 501© (3) held this annual fair for the second year at this location to benefit needy people in the South Asian community.

The health fair was open to all pre-registered participants without any medical insurance or people who are underinsured with high deductible to receive preventive screening, education and counseling on medical, dental and mental health disorders.

The comprehensive health screening included blood test, EKG, vision screening for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, physical examination, cardiology and physical therapy and rheumatology counseling, various types of cancer screening to include prostate, cervical, breast to include free on-site mammograms and prevention education, HIV testing and education, chronic diseases screening for diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders and mental health disorders.

The physicians, mental health providers and other allied health care professionals from various specialties of internal medicine, cardiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy, phlebotomists, EKG techs, medical assistants, nurses, social workers and medical students provided their services on this day to screen and educate patients on various chronic diseases to provide screening and education.

The dedicated team from the State of New Jersey Commission for the Blind provided thorough eye screening to qualified patients to promote their noble cause of preventing blindness in the community.

The mental health education and counseling were provided by mental health experts from SAMHIN to recognize and treat depression, stress, anxiety and many other disorders which are common but not discussed in South Asians due to social taboo, misbelief and denial.

The blood test reports will be reviewed by the physicians and mailed it to all participants with a counseling note, if any abnormalities are detected in the test. The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey and their dedicated committee members and volunteers provided their self-less and dedicated service to support the health fair activities on this day.

More than 30 providers to include medical and paramedical volunteers as well as medical and dental students and young volunteers provided their dedicated and self-less services to help needy people in the community.

Rupen Patel of Accurate Diagnostic Labs provided free basic blood test services on this day. The management of Weehawken Temple once again extended their self-less services by providing the venue and resources to help communities at large. Breakfast and lunch were provided to all participants and volunteers.

International Swaminarayan Satsang Organization (ISSO) is a national charitable organization that builds, looks after and advances the Nar Narayan Dev satsang outside of India.

Its prime objective is “to advance the Sanatan Dharma, in accordance with the principles and teachings of the Swaminarayan Sampraday, founded and ordained by Lord Shree Sahajanand Swami”.

This week, ISSO will celebrate their 30th Patotsav at the temple where hundreds of devotees will attend the festivities and receive blessings.

To date, IHCNJ has provided screening to more than 10,000 needy people in South Asian communities throughout the New Jersey area, since its inception in 1998.

This year, IHCNJ will mark 20 years of their community volunteer services and organize a fundraising event to expand their services via musical evening and dinner at Balaji Temple auditorium on December 1, 2018.

The next health fairs will be held on Sunday, July 8, at Balaji Temple, Sunday, August 26, at Durga Temple and Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus.

For further information about IHCNJ activities, please visit www.IHCNJ.org