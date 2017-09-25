Annual Business Convention and Gala celebrated in Chicago

ROSEMONT, IL

Several hundred people attended the 3rd Annual Business Convention and Gala hosted by the Chicago Chapter of Global Organization for People of India Origin (GOPIO) Sept. 17 at Hyatt Hotel, in Rosemont.

Elected officials and community leaders from Chicagoland as well as corporate executives, government officials, and representatives from non-profit organizations gathered to network and promote their common Indian cultural heritage. The annual gala was supported by several Indian community leaders, cultural organizations, and business leaders,

“We had an amazing event and great business conference, attended by several business owners and CEOs,” Gladson Varghese, chairman of GOPIO, told Desi Talk after the event. “It was an honor to present the award to Lovely Varughese by State Representative Linda Chapa LaVia. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi made an excellent speech. Overall it went very well,” Gladson Varghese added, The conference ended with a colorful entertainment provided by International Indian Icon’s state-level participants.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago was represented by Consul D. B. Bhati who gave the inaugural address, commending the business conference as a first step to bring Indian business owners under one umbrella, Indian Americans should expand their businesses to India as well, since India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, he said.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, the keynote speaker of the evening, congratulated GOPIO’s Chicago leadership for hosting the event and assured those present of his support in creating a business environment that would help grow Indian businesses, especially startup companies. State Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia said that businesses are failing mainly because of lack of proper direction and paucity of required funding to launch new technology products. Mayor Mickey Straub noted that GOPIO Chicago had created a platform for Indian business owners to network and grow.

Several awards were presented during the event. The Businessman of the Year award went to K.K. Reddy, CEO of H.R. Pundit Corporation. The Community Leader of the Year was Dr. Bharat Barai and the Student of the Year award went to Payal Patel. Raja Krishnamoorthi presented the leadership award to Gladson Varghese; LaVia presented the Mother’s Rights Award to Lovely Varughese; Community Service award was given to Consul Bhati; and Zahid Hameed received the Humanitarian award.