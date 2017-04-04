Anjali Anand chosen over 900 actors for ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’

IANS, Posted On : April 4, 2017 5:18 pm

MUMBAI

Anjali Anand, who is making her acting debut with the forthcoming TV show “Dhhai Kilo Prem”, was selected for the role of Deepika over 900 actors.

The makers of the show were looking for an actor to play an oversized girl.

“We were tired of meeting so many candidates and had almost given up. While at a coffee shop, I spotted Anjali munching on a cake and looking at her, I was sure she will be my heroine,” Sandiip Sickand, who has produced the show, said in a statement.

Sickand offered the role to Anjali, who didn’t have any acting experience apart from having done a web series. “I was excited to hear about the role. The audition too went well as per plan,” Anjali said. “Dhhai Kilo Prem”, which will be aired on Star Plus starting from Monday, is an unusual story of two imperfect individuals – Deepika and Piyush (Meherzan Mazda).

