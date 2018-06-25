Andy Khawaja appointed to USCIRF

Indian American Dr. Andy Khawaja was appointed to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) by Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY), last week.

Khawaja is the founder and CEO of Allied Wallet, a leading online payment service provider headquartered in Los Angeles.

He founded Allied Wallet in 2005 and the company now has a presence in Germany, India, Macau, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, Khawaja has shared his knowledge of various issues, including the Middle East, cybersecurity, and banking, with government officials at the national, state, and local levels.

He has also met with officials from current and previous presidential administrations as well as Members of Congress.

Khawaja has delivered keynote and commencement speeches at Sheikh Zayed University, Abu Dhabi University, Lebanese American University, the Lithuanian Youth Summit and the Baltic States University and has been featured in numerous publications including Forbes, Time Magazine, Bloomberg, The Guardian and Wired Magazine.

In 2016, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Humanitarian Studies by the Lebanese American University.

Khawaja is fluent in five languages including Arabic, French and German.

“USCIRF welcomes the appointment of Dr. Andy Khawaja to the Commission. With threats to freedom of religion or belief around the globe growing rapidly, we look forward to adding his voice and efforts to the vital work of the Commission,” USCIRF Chair Tenzin Dorjee said in a press release.