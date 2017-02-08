Anasuya to Star in Club Number in ‘Winner’

, Posted On : February 8, 2017 1:09 am

CHENNAI

Television anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has grooved to a special club number – shot in Ukraine – in Telugu actioner “Winner” starring Sai Dharam Tej in the lead.

Talking about the song called ‘Suya suya..Anasuya’, director Gopichand Malineni told IANS: “It’s one of the three songs we shot in Ukraine. We filmed it in a plush pub featuring a lot of foreign artistes. It has come out very well.”

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Thakur Anoop Singh, the film is set for release on Feb. 17. Malineni is extremely satisfied with the output.

IANS