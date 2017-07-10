An evening of Gujarati fun coming to a city near you

NEW YORK – OHMKara is bringing one of the biggest Gujarati musical festivals to the U.S. from July 28 to August 20.

“Gujarati Jalso”, featuring Parthiv Gohil, Sairam Dave, Jahnvi Shrimankar, Gargi Vora, Manasi Gohil, Utkarsh Mazumdar, Minal Patel, Chirag Vora, Hiten Anandpara, Pranav Pandya and a team of 16 artists will be presenting an evening of Gujarati lok, sugam sangeet, short drama, poetry, literature and humor.

The event will be held at 10 cities throughout the country, starting with New Brunswick, New Jersey, on July 29 at the Nicholas Music Center.

“Gujarati Jalso” has already had three successful festivals in 2013, 2014 and 2016 in Mumbai and is now all set to entertain more than 10,000 Gujaratis in the U.S.

OHMKara has been promoting and bringing Gujarati heritage, language, music, poetry and literature to NRIs through musical programs and has been successful in hosting concerts with Parthiv Gohil, Gurang Vyas and Purushottam Upadhyay since 2014, along with other musical programs such as “Samanvay” in 2014, “Saat Suron na Sarname – Avinash Vyas Mahotsav” in 2015 and “Mor Bani Thangaat Kare” in 2016.

For more details and tickets visit www.ohmkara.org or call Pinakin Pathak at 609-610-1920 or Dr. Tushar Patel at 848-391-0499 or email him at tushar@ohmkara.org.

OHMKara’s “Gujarati Jalso” 2017 Tour Itinerary

Date Location

July 29 Nicholas Music Center, 85 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08902

August 4 Vaishnav Parivar of CT, 26 Church Street, Newington, CT 06111

August 5 Hindu Temple Community Center, 143-09 Holly Avenue, Flushing, NY 11355

August 6 Stafford Center-New, 10505 Cash Road, Stafford, TX 77477

August 12 Georgia Institute of Technology Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta,GA 30322

August 13 Walter Johnson High School, 6400 Rock Spring Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

August 19 Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540

August 20 Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126