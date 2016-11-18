Amul Thapar Among List For Supreme Court Judge Nominees

By a Staff Writer

An Indian-American judge is among those shortlisted for potential nominees for Supreme Court judge, to be picked by President-elect Donald Trump. Amul Thapar, who is the first South Asian Article III judge, is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Prior to his confirmation, Thapar served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Ohio and in the District of Columbia, according to his bio data on the Vanderbilt University website.

While a U.S. attorney, Thapar was appointed to the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and chaired the Controlled Substances and Asset Forfeiture Subcommittee. He also served on the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee, the Violent Crime Subcommittee and the Child Exploitation working group. Before his appointment as U.S. attorney, he worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Ohio and in the District of Columbia. Thapar has also worked for the law firms of Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C., and Squire Sanders & Dempsey in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Between 1994 and 1997, he served as a law clerk to Judge S. Arthur Spiegel on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and for Judge Nathaniel R. Jones on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Born in Detroid, Michigan, in 1969, Thapar was nominated by George W Bush on May 24, 2007, to a seat vacated by Joseph M Hood. He was confirmed by the Senate on December 13, 2007, and received commission on January 4, 2008.

Thapar has also served as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University Law Center, and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law, where he taught Federal Criminal Practice. He graduated from the renowned Boalt Hall School of Law of the University of California after receiving his undergraduate degree from Boston College.