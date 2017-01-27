Amitabh Bachchan Releases “Once Upon A Time in India”

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently released radio jockey Bhawana Somaaya’s book “Once Upon A Time in India” at The Club in Mumbai. After a welcome from A 2 minute audio visual put together by Film Heritage Foundation followed by singers Parthiv and Manasi Gohil performed a medley featuring a century of Indian cinema. Somaaya said her endeavor to compile the book was to revive old images like the bioscope we watched in childhood. The book and a cake resembling the book was brought by kids dressed in the costume of Anthony Gonsalves and unveiled from an ornate book instead of the regular wrapping paper. About the book Amitabh Bachchan said that in India we don’t have the habit of documentation and Somaaya’s book is a great step towards it because this way the coming generations will learn how cinema evolved.