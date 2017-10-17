Amit and Shilpi Jain win Nach Baliye USA contest

Jhoom Events and Tarang Soni organized a couple’s dance competition “Nach Baliye USA” on October 13, at Royal Albert’s Palace, Edison, NJ.

The meet was officially inaugurated by Edison Mayor Tony Lankey, who wished his best to all competitors, and Happy Diwali to all residents.

The event was kicked off by a grand fashion show with over 12 models, with Kim Kumar as show stopper. Movie stars Archana Joglekar, Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Mr. India Global Prem Rahman and Bollywood director Hemant Pandya also walked on the ramp along with the models and designer Meghna Jain.

There were seven couple’s teams in the finale. Each team got two rounds to perform, with Round 1 as “Self Choice Round” and Round 2 as “Festival Round”. The show was judged by celebrity judges Archana Joglekar, Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prem Rahman and Hemant Pandya.

The judges took their time, rechecking, calculating and taking the final decision. Raj and Neelam Selvi won the “Best Costume” Award, Aindrila and Tejas won the “Best Choreography” award. the “Nach Baliye USA” winner was Amit and Shilpi Jain.

There was also a grand Diwali party with lavish dinner, dance and music for everyone.