Ami Bera’s father released from prison seven weeks early

Rep. Ami Bera’s father, Babulal Bera, 84, was released before the end of his sentence because he earned credit for good behavior although he will have to check in with a probation officer for three years.

Babulal Bera was convicted for running a money laundering scheme to help finance his son’s campaigns and had been sentenced last year to one year and one day.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, he was incarcerated in a federal prison on Terminal Island until July 29 and was then transferred to a halfway house.

Babulal Bera requested more than 130 improper donations from about 90 family and friends for congressional campaigns in 2010 and 2012 and then reimbursed them for the money, with more than $225,000 in 2010 and more than $43,000 in 2012.

His son Ami Bera, is a Democrat from Elk Grove, California, who barley won reelection after his father’s conviction and has denied any knowledge of the laundering operation.

“It’s been a very tough year for me and my entire family and we are happy to have him home. Janine and I are grateful to the hundreds of people who kept my parents in their thoughts and prayers,” he said in a statement.

He will be running for reelection yet again next year in Sacramento’s 7th Congressional District and is already facing challengers from both sides of the aisle.