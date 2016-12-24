“America’s Most Wanted” In 17-year-old Murder Case Sentenced

By a Staff Writer

Balkumar Singh, a Guyanese of Indian descent who has been on the lam after murdering a teen at a Nassau County wedding reception 17 years ago, and was declared an international fugitive, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison last week.

Singh, 38, pleaded guilty last month to murder in the 1999 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Abzal Khan. News reports quoting police said Singh got into an argument on the dance floor at a wedding in Hicksville. He left the party, waited outside with a gun and shot 19-year-old Abzal Khan seven times before fleeing the country.

Singh, who had several aliases, traveled to Canada and Guyana before an international manhunt ended in Trinidad with his capture last year.

A CBS report said Singh was featured in a 2009 episode of “America’s Most Wanted.”

Singh told waiting reporters in Nassau County court where judge Christopher Quinn that gave him sentence that he was sorry for the pain he caused the family.

A Newsday report said quoting Khan’s father that he was satisfied with the sentence handed down but wished it would have been a longer sentence. However, he said he could not accept Singh’s apology . The father said his son had graduated from high school and was getting ready to start college to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor when he was murdered.