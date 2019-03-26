American Telugu Association (ATA) celebrates International Women’s Day in Chicago

The Chicago chapter of the American Telugu Association celebrated International Women’s Day March 25, on the theme #BetterforBalance.

The theme focused primarily on a call to action for gender balance in all areas of endeavor. The event was held at the Play’N’Thrive in Schaumburg.

Some 200 people attended the event, Bhanu Swargam, the national publicity chair for ATA, told Desi Talk.

The chief guest at the event was Indian Consular Officer Rajeshwari Chadrasekharan, who conducted the lamp-lighting the ceremony along with ATA Women’s Day organizers, after the recitation of the Ganesh Stotram, a press release from ATA Chicago, said.

A welcome address by ATA Board Trustee Dr. Meher Medavaram, focused on gender equality and equal opportunities for women in leadership at all levels of decision making in political, business and economic arenas. She noted how Indian women have excelled in the United States, the challenges they face in modern society, and women’s empowerment.

Immigration attorney Adaikala Mary Kennedy also spoke at the event, providing some insights about services she provides and how to strike a balance between work and life.

Raffle ticket prize winners were awarded Gold Coins sponsored by Sri Krishna Jewelers.

The fashion show was the highlight of the event with women and girls from various age groups actively participating.

Scores of women dressed in ethnic attire enjoyed the festivities, visiting several vendor booths, partaking of a lunch, and watching the entertainment provided by singers Madhuri, Sailaja and Shirley who performd Bollywood and Tollywood songs.

Gift cards were awarded to various game prize winners, and the program ended with dancing to the DJ’s music.

Apart from Medavaram and Sainath Reddy Boyapalli overseeing the day’s proceedings, numerous volunteers worked to make the event a success, among them, Ramana Abbaraju, Amar Nettem, Suchitra Reddy, Laxmi Boyapalli, Chalma Bandaru, Venkat Thudi, Mahipal Vancha, Hari Raini, Jagan Bukkaraju, Narsimha Chittaluri, Bheemi Reddy, Satish Yellamilli and Swargam. ATA founder member & Past President Hanumanth Reddy applauded the sponsors, volunteers and local organizations for their continued support.