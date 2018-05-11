American Hindu Coalition takes inspiration from Melania Trump

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA – First Lady Melania Trump’s remarks on her “Be Best” initiative served as a call to action for millions of American Hindu and Buddhist mothers who run their businesses and their households with the dual goal of achieving harmony and excellence.

“Together,” said the First Lady, “let’s encourage children to dream big, think big, and do all they can to be best in everything that they do.”

Inspired by the First Lady’s remarks, the American Hindu Coalition (AHC) has launched the “Equal Rights in Education” Advocacy Campaign to fight back against illegal racial quota in the college admission process.

AHC will issue topical policy briefs; raise awareness with the White House, Department of Education, and the Department of Justice; and coordinate meetings with key members of Congress and Congressional Committees.

“There is one goal to Be Best,” the First Lady emphasized, “and that is to educate children about the many issues they are facing today. If we truly listen to what our kids have to say, whether it be their concerns or ideas, adults can provide them the support and tools they need to grow up to be happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and their global communities.”

Sadiqa Bokhari, AHC Women’s Caucus Coordinator, observed: “Be Best is the child-rearing mantra of all mothers in our membership. Yet, we know that despite the hard work, dedication, and the raw talent that our children demonstrate, the college admission process does not reward merit.”

She added: “College admission statistics corroborate that our children have higher test scores and superior college applications compared to their peers in both the white and the minority racial demographics. But colleges regularly use illegal racial quotas to deny admission to our children who are qualified in every way except for their race. Today, we join hands with Asian American mothers across the nation to fight back. So, stay tuned.”