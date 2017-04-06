American Education Gateway will try recruit students from India for Michigan school district

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 6, 2017 2:19 pm

NEW YORK: American Education Gateway, a New Jersey-based organization, in coordination with the Oxford School District in Michigan, is heading to India, to recruit students from New Delhi.

Dharmvir Singh Gehlaut, founder and President of American Education Gateway, has been teaching mathematics in New York City since 2004. In order to promote advanced educational opportunities for Indian students, he established the non-profit American Education Gateway (AEG).

AEG offers an educational and cultural exchange program with rigorous recruiting and an on the ground orientation program to position Indian students for optimal success. The program prepares South Asian students for the American education system. It aims to inspire young leaders in India who will be the future leaders in the scientific, linguistic, cultural and political arenas, according to a press release.

AEG works with schools and families in India and the United States to expand and enhance excellence in global education across cultures to help cultivate informed and thoughtful global citizens.

“The goal is to build international educational and cultural opportunities that expose young minds to peace, progress and prosperity – all within the context of learning and the exchange of ideas. We believe that cross cultural education brings people closer and fosters deeper understanding. We want young students to achieve their fullest potential, contribute their best, and play a constructive role as global ambassadors,” said Gehlaut, in a statement.

AEG will try place qualified students from India, in the 11th and 12th grade, for participation in the Oxford International Program within the Oxford School District, in Michigan. There, secondary school students will have the experience of cultural and academic immersion within the Oxford Community School district and community.

Students will have the opportunity to: focus on applications of theory, with an emphasis on experiential learning in real world scientific and social laboratories; explore internships and various career opportunities including, medical, pharmacy, software development, chemical and biomedical engineering, aviation, law, nursing, and forensic science, etc.; prepare for application and admittance to American top colleges and universities; access both virtual/online and on campus coursework in the US.