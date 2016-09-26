America Tamil Sangam Honors NYPD Captain

By a Staff Writer

The America Tamil Sangam conferred its community service award on Captain Stanley George, the highest-ranking Indian American in the New York Police Department, at a ceremony in New York Sept. 22. The citation noted that Capt. George, who has been a police officer for 25 years, “has been a source of help for our Indian community” in the United States as well as in India. Photo above, Prakash M Swamy, president of Tamil Sangam, and John Joseph, its chairman, present the award to Capt. George.