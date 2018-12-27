Amazon removes Sikh-inspired merchandise from website

United Sikhs urged Amazon and its chief executive officer Jeff Bezos, on December 18, to remove Sikh-inspired merchandise from its e-commerce website as it was found offensive.

According to a press release, Amazon had been selling products such as toilet seat covers and bath mats which disrespectfully feature the sacred Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Khanda.

“It’s shocking and extremely disappointing that Amazon offers these products for sale. The merchandise featuring the disrespectful placement of Darbar Sahib and Khanda show a total lack of understanding on behalf of Amazon and its employees. We demand Mr. Bezos address this issue immediately,” Rajesh Singh, the organization’s operations manager, is quoted saying in a press release.

Amazon has said that it has received numerous complaints to date, regarding this issue and removed the items from its website, the day after.

United Sikhs has also offered to train Bezos about Sikh awareness.