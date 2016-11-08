Amazing That People Recognise Me Outside India: Bharti Singh

IANS

Comedian Bharti Singh was amazed to learn that she has fans outside India too.

Bharti recently took a short vacation to New York for a break from her TV show “Comedy Nights Bachao”, private event performances and brand endorsements. She was accompanied by her close friends and family.

As she was shopping, her fans in New York requested her for photos and a meeting with her, read a statement.

“It feels overwhelming to get so much love and appreciation from audiences. It is amazing to know that people recognise me not only in India, but even outside this country. This fondness and accolades give me a boost to perform better with each passing day and makes me proud of what I am doing,” Bharti said.