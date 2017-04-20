Alphabet applied for 4,000 H-1B visas in 2017, with average salary of $130,000

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 20, 2017 4:31 pm

NEW YORK: New Jersey would be the state most affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order to ‘Hire American’ and reform work visas targeted at H-1B visa workers, according to an analysis by CNBC.

In 2017, the state of New Jersey applied for around 5,400 H-1B visas per one million people, according to the CNBC analysis of data from MyVisaJobs.com, an aggregator of visa applications.

Delaware, California and Massachusetts also are high on the list, said the report.

Alphabet (GOOGL), for example, applied for more than 4,000 positions in California with an average salary of more than $130,000. The median household income in that state is about $61,000.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) applied for about 1,000 visas in New York with an average salary of $126,000, compared with a median about the same as California’s. Capgemini, Ernst & Young and Goldman Sachs (GS) also topped the list in that state, with similarly high salaries.

Only 199,000 applications were submitted for the 2018 fiscal year, according to data from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, cited by Bloomberg.

Congress has an 85,000-job cap on visas filled through the H-1B program, but demand has for years outpaced that supply.

Trump announced the new executive order at Snap-on (SNA), a high-end toolmaker based in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Snap-on filed around 50 labor condition applications for H-1B visas over the past decade, according to MyVisaJobs.com, reported CNBC.