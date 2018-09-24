Alka Marala wins Miss India Connecticut 2018 title

Alka Marala won the Miss India Connecticut 2018 title on Saturday, September 15 along with Rekha Gopal, who won the Mrs. India Connecticut 2018 title and Nikitha Kikanamada, who won the Miss Teen India Connecticut 2018 title.

A total of 23 contestants, participated the Miss India Connecticut 2018 Pageant, which is directed by Sumathi Narayanan in association with IFC, a pioneer in organizing Indian pageants and fashion shows in the U.S.

The event started with an opening dance choreographed by P & P Dance Crew of Connecticut, in which all of the contestants performed to energetic and graceful introductory dances alongside the reigning Miss India Connecticut 2017, First Runner-Up of Miss India USA 2017 and co-founder of P & P Dance Crew, Prachi Shah.

The opening dance was followed by the ethnic wear round, where each contestant proudly displayed their Indian culture, after which came the talent round, the evening gown round and the question and answer round.

The judges’ panel included Tirthankar Das, a filmmaker and music composer from New Jersey; Sankar Gangaikondan, a singer and musician; Shaila Verma, the Artistic Director of Shaila School of Dance in Massachusetts; Dr. Kavita Pattani, Mrs. India USA 2017 and Namita Dodwadkar, Mrs. India USA 2014 and Mrs. India Worldwide 2016.

Others who were crowned as Miss/Teen/Mrs. in various categories included:

Social Media: Radhika Rathore, Athulya Narayanan, Debashree Rupalin

Congeniality: Radhika Rathore, Nikitha Kikanamada, Mamatha Puttaswamy

Talent: Alka Marala, Athulya Narayanan

Photogenic: Alka Marala, Dhruvi Patel, Nidhi Sinha

Viewer’s Choice: Alka Marala, Archita Mundrathi, Mamatha Puttaswamy

The winners will compete at the national level pageant hosted by Mr. Dharmatma Saran, Chairman of IFC, for the title of Miss/Teen/Mrs. India USA.