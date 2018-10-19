Akhil Autism Foundation raises $10K at Krazy for Kishore music event

The Akhil Autism Foundation raised approximately $10,000 during their musical event called Krazy for Kishore with the Kalamanch USA band.

The Master of Ceremonies for the night was celebrity chef and TV host, Kunal Lamba of Kawan Kitchen Mate and Kabab Culture.

The event featured a Curtain Raiser, performances by kids with Autism and rocking melodies of Kishore Kumar, with guest speakers Shatrunghna Sinha, General Deputy Consul and Shanti Narra, Middlesex Freeholder.

Launched in 2008, the Akhil Austism Foundation mission is that “every autistic individual deserves treatment and every parent and professionals needs education. Make all the treatments affordable and accessible to every autistic individual.”

Their vision is to “help autistic Individuals lead an independent and functional life.”

Since its inception, Akhil Austism Foundation has provided treatments and interventions to more than 1,000 children, given more than 1,500 hours of education to parents and care providers and facilitated more than 20 treatment workshops in India and the U.S.

“We are so happy to have had the turn out that we had with this event and bringing people together for such a worthy cause that is so near and dear to our hearts. We cannot express enough gratitude who were involved in our fundraiser and to all well wishers who are continuing to support our Fight Against Autism for the past decade,” said Manisha Lad, the Founder and Executive Director of the Akhil Austism Foundation.