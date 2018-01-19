Ajit Pai appoints Indian American to his Special Counsel

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has appointed Nirali Patel, an Indian-American staffer for Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr, to his Special Counsel.

According to a FCC press release, Patel has been a legal advisor to Carr and advised on media, wireless, public safety, international, consumer protection and enforcement matters.

Prior to working for Carr, Patel was the deputy chief of the Competition Policy Division of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Before joining to FCC, Patel was on the technology, media and telecommunications practice counsel at Hogan Lovells US LLP and practiced communications law at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as well as Sidley Austin LLP.

Patel graduated from the American University Washington College of Law and received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I’m pleased that Nirali is joining my office as Special Counsel. She has a wide range of expertise and experience in communications law and policy issues and will be an asset to my team,” Pai said in a statement.

Even Carr welcomed Patel to the Special Counsel saying, “she has been an invaluable member of the team, bringing a depth of knowledge and thoroughness to every issue she tackled.”