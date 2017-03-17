Aishwaryaa Dhanush headlines Women’s Day event in New York City

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 17, 2017 6:33 pm

The America Tamil Sangam in association with the Indian Association of Long Island celebrated International Day of the Women in Queens, New York, March 12. Filmmaker and author Aishwaryaa Dhanush, U.N. Women’s Advocate for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, was the guest of honor.

IALI President Bina Sabapathy highlighted the role of women in India and their struggle and sacrifices for equality and nation-building. She presented a proclamation issued by Ed Mangano, executive of Nassau County to Aishwaryaa Dhanush for her role as the U.N. Women Ambassador and promoting gender equality and pride of place for women in the society, an ATS press relaese said.

Dr. Rajeevi Madan Raj, a Long Island-based physician, presented Aishwaryaa Dhanush with America Tamil Sangam’s Excellence Award.

Addressing the audience, Aishwaryaa Dhanush highlighted the struggle of women all over the world and the role of U.N. Women in mitigating their problems.

She is the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, one of the highest-paid movie stars in the world and a mass leader, and wife of national-award winning actor Dhanush.

ATS Chairman John Joseph presided over the meeting and Secretary Soumya Rao welcomed the guests that included a large number of community leaders, office bearers of IALI and prominent Tamilians of the tri-state area.