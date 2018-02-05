Air India to start Mumbai-San Francisco flight in summer

After the success of its direct flight from New Delhi to San Francisco, this summer Air India may soon introduce a direct flight from Mumbai to San Francisco, According to a PTI report.

A senior official told PTI that Air India currently flies to San Francisco six-times a week from New Delhi, which will go up to nine flights a week with three services being planned from Mumbai as part of the airline’s summer schedule.

“All our flights to the US are making money barring the one which is to Newark via London. We’ve been seeing consistently good passenger load factor on the US routes. The San Francisco flight is also clocking over 80 per cent seat factor since the launch in December 2015. This has prompted to us to connect Mumbai directly with San Francisco and we plan to launch a flight service to the Silicon Valley from the coming summers,” the official told PTI.

According to PTI, the proposed Mumbai to San Francisco flight will operate three times a week with a Boeing 777 aircraft from late March to late October

Besides, San Francisco, there are daily flights to New York and Chicago from New Delhi and to Newark from Mumbai, as well as three flights a week to Washington from New Delhi and flights to Newark via London from Ahmadabad.