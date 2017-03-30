Air India to launch exclusive nonstop service from Washington Dulles International Airport to Delhi in July

NEW YORK, NY (March 30, 2016) – Air India announced that it is increasing its services to India from the U.S. to 33 flights per week with the launch of the only nonstop service out of Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Delhi (DEL), starting July 7, 2017. The Boeing 777-200LR flights will depart Washington three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with a flying time of just 14 hours – more than two hours faster than its nearest competitor. Flight No. AI-104 will depart Washington at 11:00 AM and arrive in Delhi at 10:30 AM the next morning. The westbound flight AI-103 will depart Delhi at 1:15 AM on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and arrive in Washington at 7:15 AM the same day.

Washington Dulles is Air India’s fifth U.S. destination, which also includes Chicago O’Hare, New York JFK, Newark Liberty, and San Francisco International Airports. For passengers traveling beyond Delhi, Air India also offers convenient connections to major cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and more. Like Air India’s other nonstop flights, the Washington-Delhi flights will feature First, Business, and Economy Class service, all offering a choice of Continental or Indian cuisine.

“Air India is committed to making service faster and more convenient for our customers, whether traveling for business or leisure,” said Ms. Vandana Sharma, Air India’s Regional Manager-Americas. “Our expanding service also addresses the growing demand of customers living and working in Indo-American communities throughout the U.S. that are looking for fast, direct service with seamless connections to cities across India, and the added convenience of customs and immigration formalities at the final destination. We are proud and privileged to fill that need.”

For more information on Air India’s new Washington – Delhi service and for reservations, contact your travel agent or call 1-800-223-7776.

