Air India launches nonstop flight between New York and Mumbai

Air India announced that it will introduce three-times-a-week nonstop service between New York’s JFK International Airport and Mumbai, effective December 7, 2018.

The flights will depart at 11:05 am from JFK on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday on 777-300ER planes. They will arrive in Mumbai at 12:10 pm the following day.

With the current JFK – Delhi daily service, the new flights bring nonstop JFK – India service to 10 flights a week, while increasing total nonstop service from the U.S. to India to 36 nationwide.

These include daily nonstop service from Newark (EWR) to Mumbai and Chicago (ORD) to Delhi, 3x weekly Washington (IAD) to Delhi, and 9x weekly San Francisco (SFO) to Delhi.

All flights offer convenient connections from the U.S. to major cities across India, including Bangalore, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and more.

To celebrate the launch of the only nonstop flight between JFK and Mumbai, Air India is offering special fares on the new route, good for travel from December 9, 2018 through May 11, 2019. This offer is available for a limited time. All Air India’s nonstop flights from the U.S.A. feature First, Business, and Economy Class and a choice of Continental or Indian cuisine served in a style that is distinctly Indian.

“The additional New York to Mumbai nonstop service reflects the growing popularity of India as a business and leisure destination” said Bhuvana Rao, Air India’s Regional Head in the Americas, in a statement. “And for the thriving Indo -American community, the nonstop service and seamless connections to major cities across India provide an important and convenient way to remain connected to families and friends.”

Air India, India’s national airline, has been in operation since 1932. Today, the airline serves 35 international destinations on four continents, and 66 cities across India. The airline’s fleet of 125 aircraft, including B787 Dreamliners and B777LR’s and ER’s, is one of the world’s youngest.

For more information, visit www.airindia.in