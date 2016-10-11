Ailing Jayalalithaa’s portfolios allocated to Panneerselvam

IANS

The portfolios held by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa, who is currently in hospital, have been allocated to state Finance Minister O.Panneerselvam, a Raj Bhavan statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Governor Ch.Vidyasagar Rao has, under Clause (3) of the Constitution’s Article 168, allocated the subjects hitherto dealt with by Jayalalithaa to Panneerselvam on her advice.

Jayalalithaa held the portfolios of Public, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home.

Panneerselvam will also preside over the cabinet meetings.

“This arrangement has been made as per the advice of Hon’ble Chief Minister and will continue until the Hon’ble Chief Minister Selvi J Jayalalithaa resumes her duties. Selvi J Jayalalithaa will continue to be the Chief Minister,” the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The 68-year-old Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

The doctors later said she needed a longer stay at the hospital as she was suffering from infection and put her on respiratory support.

On October 8, the hospital said: “The respiratory support is closely watched and adjusted. Lungs decongestion treatment is being continued. All other comprehensive measures including nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are under way.”

The ruling AIADMK has ruled out the need for an acting or temporary chief minister. Panneerselvam has earlier served as Chief Minister when Jayalalithaa had to step down in wake of her conviction in a corruption by a Bengaluru court. She had returned to the post after the Karnataka High Court acquitted her.