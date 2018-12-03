AICC elects new board members

The Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC) held their 2018 Election Nite on November 28 at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey.

14 members were unanimously elected to the board and they will serve a two-year term.

These include:

Alka Agarwal

Elaine McClaine

Ilayas Quraishi

Kavin Shah

Rajeev Krishna

Rekha Parthasarathy

Suchitra Kamath

Chetan Wattamwar

Jayesh Mehta

Kapil Shah

Kavita Bindra

Priti Pandya Patel

Satyan Rawal

Vijay Singhal

At the election, Sat Khurana, one of the founding members of the commerce, told the new board members to “think outside of the box.”

“We want to bring other companies who can become a true member of the commerce. We should look into our own customer base and see which of the industries we can bring into our chamber of Commerce,” he said.