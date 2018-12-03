AICC elects new board members

The Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC) held their 2018 Election Nite on November 28 at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey.
14 members were unanimously elected to the board and they will serve a two-year term.
These include:
- Alka Agarwal
- Elaine McClaine
- Ilayas Quraishi
- Kavin Shah
- Rajeev Krishna
- Rekha Parthasarathy
- Suchitra Kamath
- Chetan Wattamwar
- Jayesh Mehta
- Kapil Shah
- Kavita Bindra
- Priti Pandya Patel
- Satyan Rawal
- Vijay Singhal
At the election, Sat Khurana, one of the founding members of the commerce, told the new board members to “think outside of the box.”
“We want to bring other companies who can become a true member of the commerce. We should look into our own customer base and see which of the industries we can bring into our chamber of Commerce,” he said.