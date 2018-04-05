AIA-NY hosts youth bowling event under “Desi Next” banner

NEW YORK – Over 100 people attended the Association of Indians in America, NY Chapter’s (AIA-NY) first bowling event on March 31, at AMF Syosset Lanes in Long Island, under its recently launched cultural exchange group called “Desi Next.”

Over the past few years, AIA-NY has been trying to bring the younger generation together by hosting events like the Intercollegiate Dance Competition called “Naach Inferno” and bringing in Neel Sethi, the child star of the Disney movie “The Jungle Book.”

“We have been trying to continue to expand and strengthen youth development programs and activities and have been working towards energizing our youths, while understanding their concerns,” said Gobind Munjal, the president of AIA-NY Chapter, in a statement, accompanying a press release.

“We try to give the young adults the autonomy to build their programs that suits and attracts the younger generation. Keeping this in mind, AIA-NY Chapter launched “Desi Next” in January 2017 to provide a platform for the younger generation where they can socialize, interact, address their issues and concerns and develop programs to suit their need,” he added.

Munjal said that AIA-NY hosted their first Desi Next event on Jan. 22, 2017 which attracted 150 people and they are planning on hosting other Desi Next events revolving around sports, family get-togethers and community outreach activities.

“We are soon going to have a membership drive for the young adults and we plan to add many new young members this year. We are encouraged by the tremendous success of this event and we are going to have many more such programs in the coming months,” said Munjal.

AIA-NY is planning on having a golf tournament and a family picnic under the Desi Next banner within the next few months.

Meanwhile, other upcoming AIA-NY programs include: