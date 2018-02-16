AIA NY hosts seminar on Tax Reform

The Association of Indians in America, NY Chapter (AIA-NY) held a Free Seminar on Tax Reform on February 6, at the Mint Restaurant in Long Island, which was attended by over 175 people including Consul General Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty.

Since the U.S. Tax Reform was recently passed and left everybody wondering about its implications on individuals, corporations and international taxation, AIA NY Chapter wanted to bring to the Indian American Community together to inform them.

Those who spoke at the seminar included Gobind Munjal, the President of AIA NY Chapter, Cecil Nazareth Aca, an expert on national and international taxation who has addressed many seminars all over the world and Michael Markhoff, an attorney from Connecticut.

Ambassador Chakravorty described the event as “a wonderful event and it was truly rewarding.”

Munjal listed the upcoming events that AIA NY Chapter will be hosting: