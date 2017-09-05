AIA-NY Deepavali Festival to be held on Oct. 1

The Association of Indians in America, New York Chapter (AIA-NY) held its Benefit Gala in support for its 30th Annual Deepavali Festival at the Hilton Hotel in Long Island on Aug. 26.

The Gala was attended by numerous respected individuals, past presidents of AIA, Community Leaders and dignitaries including members of the media and sponsors that have showcased their continued commitment and support for the Deepavali Festival.

Among the individuals honored at the Gala were Vaijinath Chakote, MD, a physician and entrepreneur at Empire Medical Services; Aditya Mattoo, MD, a nephrologist at NYU Langone Medical Center; Mr. Chintu Patel and Falguni Patel, co-founder and co-chairman and chief executive officer of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Ashutosh Tewari, MD, chairman of the Urology department at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The evening was blessed by the presence of Padma Vibhushan Legendary Pandit Jasraj Ji and special performances from Miss Teen Bollywood USA 2017, Manjari Parekh.

The 30th Annual Deepavali Festival will take place at the South Street Seaport on Sunday, Oct. 1 from noon to 7 p.m. ending with a spectacular display of fireworks.

The event is one of the largest in the tri-state area, attracting anywhere from 75,000 to 100,000 people each year.

The festival will feature numerous corporate booths, food stalls, clothing vendors, performances and activities for the whole family including a live grand display of fireworks at the end of it all.

Naach Inferno, a dance competition featuring college and university teams from around the Tri-State area who will showcase dances with Eastern and Western fusion and will be broadcasted globally on Star Plus.

The celebrity guest will be announced by AIA soon, for more information, find them on Facebook or visit their website at www.theaiany.org.