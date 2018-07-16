Ahmedabad University starts global MBA programme for pharma professionals

AHMEDABAD – The Ahmedabad University, in collaboration with the Rady School of Management at the University of California San Diego, has launched a Global Executive MBA Degree in pharmaceutical management to professionals employed in pharma and allied industries.

The two-year management programme is deeply rooted in the domains relevant to the pharmaceutical, biological and life sciences industry, an official spokesperson said.

In what is presented as a holistic and dynamic manner, participants from research and development, manufacturing, operations, sales and marketing functions in the bio-pharma sectors will hone their leadership skills in this programme.

According to the spokesperson, it will be in the backdrop of prevailing regulatory landscape and emerging global trends in innovation and drug delivery.

He said there was a need to redefine existing practices, introduce new technology and model and performance driven culture that delivers improved quality of access, care and solutions.

Keeping in view this industry requirement, the Ahmedabad University has forayed in the executive education space with the launch of this Global MBA in pharmaceutical management, he added.

The programme curriculum will be delivered through a combination of Master Classes, Case Studies, Simulations, Collaborative Workshops, One-on-One Coaching and Capstone Projects.

The first batch of the programme gets underway on September 29.

Ahmedabad University Vice-Chancellor Pankaj Chandra said: “The Global Executive MBA programme that we are offering will enable working professionals in the pharmaceutical sector to develop the next generation of action-oriented leaders, who understand the ethical expectations that societies have of them.

“The programme weaves an understanding of science, technology, and social impact, within a managerial framework.”