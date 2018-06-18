Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Foundation USA launched in New Jersey

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Foundation USA was launched in New Jersey, with the ‘Ambassador of Peace’, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, present at the meet.

Dignitaries and guests included Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, Chairman of Federation of Indian American Association (FIA-Tristate), Ramesh Patel, President of FIA, Srujal Parikh, Chairman of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Foundation USA Anil Monga, President of AVBF USA Piyush Patel, Vice President of AVBF USA Karamjeet Singh Dhaliwal, COO of AVBF USA Dr. Raj Bhayani and the USA team of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti.

On the occasion, Acharya Lokesh said that the U.S. and India should work together to bring world peace and harmony.

“Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti organization has been continuously making efforts from last 13 years not only in India but internationally to establish peace, harmony, non-violence and brotherhood, to encourage human values. We work with the aim to associate religion with social work to eradicate social evils and bring society welfare. I have been coming to USA from last one decade,” he said.

“Here I have seen not only people of Indian origin, but people from different parts of the world serving society in a selfless manner. Residents of USA are already associated with the social welfare activities of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti. With the establishment of a chapter in USA working here, it will be enhanced. I appeal to all the workers of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti to work with more enthusiasm and dedication,” he added.

Monga added that the Ahimsa Vishva Bharti organisation under the leadership of Acharya Lokesh Muni will work by associating religion with social work for establishing peace and harmony in the society and for social development.

“Acharya Lokesh Muni has been continuously making efforts to establish world peace, harmony and promotion of yoga. He is known as Ambassador of Peace and Ambassador of Indian Culture worldwide,” Ramesh Patel said.